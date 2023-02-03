Top 10 gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna pics where she exudes desi girl vibes

Rashmika Mandanna looks ethreal in whatever she wears. Here, take a look at her stunning Indian collection which is all things enchanting.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2023

National crush

Rashmika is surely a superstar and is a sexy diva known in the south and Bollywood industry.

Ethnic goals

The Pushpa actress knows to look hot in ethnic attires and how?

Loved by all

Rashmika totally looks killer in this frame and we totally cannot stop staring.

Fantastic collection

Rashmika has a great collection of Indian looks and she looks royal in all of them.

Saree star

Rashmika knows to exude sensuality in a semi formal saree and how?

Going nude

Rashmika looked sexy in this lehenga which was all things hot.

Kurti crush

We totally adored this beige coloured kurti that Rashmika wore.

Elegant

Rashmika looked beautiful in an orange coloured kurti which was all things mesmerising.

Vision in red

Rashmika looks stunning in this red coloured anarkali. She tied her hair in a bun.

Hottest

Rashmika always makes sure that her dress always does the talking.

