Top 10 goriest Hollywood horror movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Here are some Hollywood horror movies known for their gore and violence.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Hostel - Netflix

Directed by Eli Roth, this film follows backpackers who find themselves in a terrifying underground organization.

High Tension - Amazon Prime Video

A French horror film known for its intense and violent sequences.

Saw - Amazon Prime Video

This gruesome horror film introduces the infamous Jigsaw Killer and his sadistic traps.

The Hills Have Eyes - Disney+ Hotstar

A family is terrorized by mutant cannibals in the desert.

Martyrs - Amazon Prime Video

A disturbing French horror film that explores themes of torture and suffering.

28 Weeks Later - Amazon Prime Video

A sequel to 28 Days Later, this film continues the story of a deadly virus outbreak in London.

The Devil's Rejects - Apple TV

A sequel to "House of 1000 Corpses," this movie follows the sadistic Firefly family.

Cabin Fever - Apple TV

A group of friends faces a gruesome infection in this Eli Roth film.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Amazon Prime Video

Leatherface and his family of killers take center stage in this reimagining of the classic.

Evil Dead - Amazon Prime Video Netflix A remake of the classic, this version offers intense gore and supernatural horror.

