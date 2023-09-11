Top 10 gripping Bollywood crime thrillers of the 90s that are a must-watch on OTT

Best crime thrillers from the 90s Bollywood starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and more.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Gupt (Zee5)

Widely considered as one of Kajol’s best performances ever, this thriller is a must-watch.

Khiladi (MX Player)

The breakout film for Abbas Mustan starts as a romantic film but takes a dark twist and turns into an engaging suspense thriller.

Mohraa (Zee5)

A man jailed for murdering four people gets freed by a journalist who falls in love with him.

Sangharsh (Prime Video)

The psychological horror thriller is bound to give you the chills with its mind-blowing plot and performances.

100 Days (YouTube)

A woman has a vision of her sister getting murdered. After her sister goes missing, she sets out to identify the murderer.

Darr (Prime Video)

Shah Rukh Khan nailed the role of an obsessed lover in this romantic-thriller film.

Baazigar (Prime Video)

Shah Rukh Khan gave the audiences nightmares with his portrayal of the cold-blooded serial killer in this film.

Kaun (YouTube)

One of the best nail-biting thrillers in Bollywood, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar-starrer will keep you hooked till the end.

Ajnabee (Prime Video)

This insane murder mystery drama packed with unexpected twists and turns is a complete entertainer.

Gumraah (YouTube)

A young girl falls in love with a drug peddler and is wrongfully arrested.

