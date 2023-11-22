Top 10 gripping Korean thriller movies to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Train to Busan is a survival thriller a zombie apocalypse breaks out in the train from Seoul to Busan

Emergency Declaration is a high-octane action thriller film.

Hunt is one of the best Korean thrillers which has received several accolades.

Midnight is about a woman with hearing impairment becoming a target of a serial killer.

The Point Men is about South Korean tourists being hostages by Talibans.

The Roundup film series is an entertaining addition to our best Korean thriller movies list.

The Witch is a science fiction horror film series.

The Childe is a neo-noir action thriller film.

Fabricated City revolves around a former Taekwondo Champion and gamer.

Oldboy is loosely adapted from Japanese manga of the same name.

