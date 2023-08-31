Top 10 gritty South Indian crime thrillers that push the boundaries of violence

Here are the top 10 most violent South Indian crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Kaithi

In this Tamil action thriller, a recently released prisoner finds himself in the middle of a drug bust operation.

Jigarthanda  

A Tamil gangster film that takes you deep into the ruthless world of the underworld, complete with intense violence and moral dilemmas.

Lucifer  

Starring Mohanlal, this Malayalam political crime thriller is known for its gritty depiction of power struggles, crime, and violence.

Ratsasan

The film's gruesome murders and suspenseful storytelling make it a gripping watch.

Aaranya Kaandam

Often hailed as one of the finest Tamil neo-noir films, it delves into the lives of gangsters and their complex relationships, delivering a gritty narrative filled with violence.

Kammattipadam

This Malayalam film explores the dark underbelly of Kochi's criminal world. It's a brutal and unflinching portrayal of crime and violence.

Pudhupettai

A Tamil gangster drama that delves into the rise and fall of its lead character, played by Dhanush. It's known for its raw and violent depiction of the underworld.

Aadukalam  

Directed by Vetrimaran, this Tamil film revolves around the illegal rooster fighting circuit and showcases the brutal world of competition and crime.

Lucia

A psychological thriller that intertwines the stories of an insomniac and a struggling filmmaker.

Vikram Vedha  

This Tamil film, explores the cat-and-mouse game between a ruthless gangster and an honest police officer.

