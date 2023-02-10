Top 10 Handsome Actors In South India 2023 that will swoon you

Checkout the list of handsome south actors that will make you hooked to south cinema

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2023

Ram Charan

Ram Charan looks dapper and stunning with charming personality

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's endearing smile has stolen many hearts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s sharp looks has many female following

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joseph Vijay

His sweet looks and smile is all to go for

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu carries attractive and charismatic appearance

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

His stunning look and attractive eyes are quite mesmerizing

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati

The macho body and captivating look undoubtedly bring him to the list of handsome men

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR

With a spectacular style statement Jr. NTR is one of the handsome men in south

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Prabhas holds on to a simple lifestyle but his stunning style has our hearts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

His striking features and incredibly handsome looks have won hearts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

