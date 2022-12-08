The actor is a doting father to three children. He has often said that he likes to spend time with his kids.Source: Bollywood
The doting dad to Misha and Zain has been one of the fittest stars and is known to be a great person in real too.Source: Bollywood
The actor is a father to Varushka and Virajveer. His toned body, and washboard abs make him a real-life 'Action Hero'.Source: Bollywood
The newest dad in the block is Ranbir who is known for his chocolate boy looks. Raha is a lucky daughter to have a cute dad.Source: Bollywood
The young man is the father to Ahil and Ayat. The good-looking actor is lean, fit and one of the most desirable men.Source: Bollywood
The actor is a dapper father to Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. He always goes on dates with his babies.Source: Bollywood
He is a cool father to Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor and is the coolest father-in-law too.Source: Bollywood
He is the coolest daddy and shares a great bond with his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.Source: Bollywood
He is a doting and overprotective dad to Aaradhya. He often protects her from the media glare.Source: Bollywood
The actor has the name of his daughter Inaya on his body and often shares his happy moments with her on social media.Source: Bollywood
The actor who is known as the Greek God of Bollywood is the dapper father because of his handsome looks and body.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!