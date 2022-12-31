Top 10 happy Bollywood movies to watch with bae on New Year 2023 eve

If you do not have any plans for the weekend then you need to watch these Bollywood movies with your beloved. Your New Year will be awesome.Source: Bollywood
What happens when an architect gets married to a hairstylist in Las Vegas due to being drunk? Can this mistake turn into love?Source: Bollywood
A romantic physiotherapist meets a young Rajput man who is of the opposite gender and is engaged to someone.Source: Bollywood
The Mehra family must think of their way of living their life and also about their love life while celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on a cruise.Source: Bollywood
A sad businessman's life changes post he meets a young and a care free woman named Geet.Source: Bollywood
Shruti and Bittoo become wedding event planners and find friendship and love along the way.Source: Bollywood
Kabir and Naina become friends in a trip. Even before Naina can open up, he leaves India to follow his dream. They meet post years but he still chases his dreams more than his relations.Source: Bollywood
Jay hates love stories and Simran loves the idea of love and is a romantic person.Source: Bollywood
Three buddies turn their vacation into reality post one of their friends get engaged.Source: Bollywood
Bitti's life changes when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.Source: Bollywood
The life of four college friends is all about dealing with a Punjabi female don and doing jugaad with a college watchman.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!