Top 10 happy Bollywood movies to watch with bae on New Year 2023 eve

If you do not have any plans for the weekend then you need to watch these Bollywood movies with your beloved. Your New Year will be awesome.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

What happens when an architect gets married to a hairstylist in Las Vegas due to being drunk? Can this mistake turn into love?

Khoobsurat

A romantic physiotherapist meets a young Rajput man who is of the opposite gender and is engaged to someone.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The Mehra family must think of their way of living their life and also about their love life while celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary on a cruise.

Jab We Met

A sad businessman's life changes post he meets a young and a care free woman named Geet.

Band Baaja Baarat

Shruti and Bittoo become wedding event planners and find friendship and love along the way.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir and Naina become friends in a trip. Even before Naina can open up, he leaves India to follow his dream. They meet post years but he still chases his dreams more than his relations.

I Hate Luv Storys

Jay hates love stories and Simran loves the idea of love and is a romantic person.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three buddies turn their vacation into reality post one of their friends get engaged.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bitti's life changes when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Fukrey

The life of four college friends is all about dealing with a Punjabi female don and doing jugaad with a college watchman.

