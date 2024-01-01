Top 10 happy movies to watch with family on OTT for the perfect start to New Year 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Hum Saath Saath Hain is a classic Bollywood film about family values and traditions. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Tumhari Sulu is a heartwarming story of a middle-class woman's journey to success while balancing family values. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Hindi Medium is a comedy that underscores the significance of quality education and the family's role in a child's life. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in main roles. The film teaches the value of family and marriage. Watch on Netflix.
English Medium is the sequel continues to explore the importance of education and father-daughter ties on an international scale. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is about the exploration of family bonds and values wrapped in a mystery involving a missing jackfruit. Watch on Netflix.
Dear Zindagi delves into life values through a story of self-discovery and therapy sessions. Watch on Netflix.
Goodbye is a poignant tale about saying goodbye to loved ones, highlighting the importance of family relationships. Watch on Netflix.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an adventurous journey with friends that teaches the value of living life to the fullest. Watch on Netflix.
Shakuntala Devi is the biographical drama explores the life of a genius mathematician and her relationship with her daughter. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
