Top 10 HBO Original web series on Jio Cinema: Succession, Euphoria, The White Lotus and more
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Veep is one of the best political satires you can watch. It is created by Armando Iannucci.
The White Lotus is an award-winning comedy drama. Fans are watching the second season.
Fans of the Logan family can watch the bumper hit Succession. It is a black comedy.
Perry Mason is a 2020 TV series on the fictional defense lawyer. It has hit seasons.
Fans can watch House Of The Dragon season 2. It is a prequel of GoT.
Game Of Thrones fans can watch the whole season. The series needs no introduction.
Euphoria is one of the most popular shows of HBO. Zendaya plays the role of the troubled Rue
Chernobyl is a historical drama on the nuclear disaster of the Soviet Union. The show has won multiple awards.
Dune: The Sisterhood is an upcoming science fiction series for HBO Max. Emily Watson is the main heroine.
East New York is a police drama set in the city. Amanda Warren is the leading lady.
