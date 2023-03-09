Top 10 HBO shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar before they go off air in April

We have made a compilation of the list of HBO shows that you can view on Disney+ Hotstar as the content is surely unmissable and enticing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Game of Thrones

What happens when nine families want to have control over the land of the Westeros?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Succession

The Roy family is known for controlling the largest entertainment and media industry in the world. Everything changes when their dad steps down from the organisation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last of Us

What happens when a pandemic destroys an entire civilization and a survivor has to take charge of a 14-year-old girl?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sopranos

Tony Soprano is dealing with professional and personal issues in his business and home life which affects his mental state. He needs to seek counselling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

House of the Dragon

An internal war takes place at House Targaryen before Daenerys Targaryen's birth takes place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Wire

The drug scene in Baltimore is shown via the eyes of drug dealers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mare of Easttown

In Pennsylvania, a detective tries to investigate a murder that takes place and tries to keep her life from falling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scenes from a Marriage

An American pair showcases emotions of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Obama

Watch this biography on the life of Barack Hussein Obama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Time Traveller's Wife

Watch the story of Clare and Henry and also a marriage where there are many issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses hottest saree looks

 

 Find Out More