Top 10 heartbreaking Bollywood movies that deal with cancer

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

The Sky Is Pink

This is a biographical film about Aisha Chaudhary who battles a disease stemming from cancer.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Shah Rukh Khan lives his last days with new friends is in reality fighting cancer-affected heart disease.

Katti Batti

Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan starrer too deals with cancer.

Kalank

Sonakshi Sinha dies in this film due to cancer.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The film takes a devastating turn when Anushka Sharma reveals her illness.

Lootera

In this tale of love and sacrifice, Sonakshi Sinha suffers a critical illness.

Waqt: Race Against Time

Akshay Kumar's father played by Amitabh Bachchan suffers from lung cancer in this family drama.

Anand

This film explores the poignant friendship between a terminally ill cancer patient and his doctor.

Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan’s character is diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput falls in love with Sanjana who battles cancer.

