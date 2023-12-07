Top 10 heartwarming Hollywood movies to watch this Holiday season on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Holidate (Netflix) - A romantic comedy about two singles pairing up for holidays.
Home Alone (Disney+ Hotstar)- Classic family comedy about a boy left behind during Christmas.
Miracle on 34th Street (Disney+ Hotstar - Story of a man claiming to be Santa Claus.
A Christmas Carol (Disney+ Hotstar) - Adaptations of Dickens' classic Christmas tale.
The Grinch (Netflix) - Films showcasing the Grinch's transformation at Christmas.
The Polar Express (Amazon Prime Video) - Animated adventure of a magical train to the North Pole.
The Santa Clause (Disney+ Hotstar) - A humorous film where a man becomes Santa.
Elf (Amazon Prime Video) - Will Ferrell's comedy as an elf seeking his identity in New York.
The Holiday (JioCinema) - Romantic comedy where women swap homes for the holidays.
It's a Wonderful Life (Amazon Prime Video) - Beloved Christmas tale exploring life's impact during the holidays.
