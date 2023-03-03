Top 10 high on suspense web shows to watch on Netflix for a great weekend

If you want to have a weekend filled with thrill then watch these web shows on Netflix which won't let you sleep.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

The Spy

Eli Cohen an Israeli agent goes to Syria to spy on Mossad.

The Recruit

An inexperienced lawyer has to fit deep into international espionage.

Behind Her Eyes

A single mom enters into an affair with the boss of her psychiatrist.

Blackspace

A detective has to lead an investigation related to mask-wearing killers at a school in Israel.

Messiah

A CIA officer is investigating a man who has a spiritual agenda.

Manifest

A flight lands after many years post-take-off. They land into a world which has moved ahead and face weird things.

Jinn

Two jinns on a trip to Petra enter the world of humans.

Inside Man

An American prisoner who would be given death helps a British journalist to find out about a friend's mysterious disappearance.

Echoes

Twins Leni and Gina share houses, kids and husbands. When one goes missing the plot gets exciting.

Pieces of Her

A daughter comes to know about her mom's secret past which keeps the plot enticing.

