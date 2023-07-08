Top 10 High School shows to watch on Netflix
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2023
Never Have I Ever revolves around an Indian-American teenage girl determined to improve her social status but it's not easy for her.
Sex Education is about a teenage boy along with his high school classmate set up a sex therapy clinic at school.
Wednesday is based on the character of the Adams Family.
Class is about three underprivileged students get an opportunity to study at a prestigious international school and what happens when they try to fit in with upper-class students.
Stranger Things revolves around a group of friends who explores supernatural mysteries and solve them to save their friends and families.
Heartstopper explores friendship and love between two high school boys.
Rebel Cheer Squad is about three teen girls who restore their former classmates' anti-bullying club
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural horror series.
Re:Mind is about high school classmates becomes hostage and finds a way to escape.
Love 101 is a Turkish heartwarming series based on the friendship and hardship of students' life.
How many have you watched already?
