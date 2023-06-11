Top 10 highest grossing Indian films ever with adjusted inflation are…

Let's check out movies that gross higher after adjusting for inflation.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-Azam is the highest grossing Indian film Back then the film earned Rs 11 crore globally releasing in 150 screens after adjusting for inflation the film grossed a whopping Rs 3650 crore.

Sholay

Second on the list is Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay with an adjusted gross of Rs 2800 crore.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s movie’s gross comes out to Rs 2650 after adjusting for inflation.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2 with adjusted earning gross Rs 2170 crore.

Mother India

Sunil Dutt’s film gross Rs 2120 crore after adjusting for inflation.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film is now considered to gross Rs 2100 crore.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge

The iconic romance drama is said to gross Rs 2000 crore with adjusted inflation.

Awara

The film grossed Rs 1940 crore after adjusting for inflation.

Disco Dancer

Mithun Chakraborty's film is now grossed at Rs 1650 crore.

Bobby

Adjusting for inflation the film is grossed Rs 1550 crore.

Reports source?

The figures are noted down from multiple sources like DNA, Forbes, Hindu, Mint, and Business Standards.

