Top 10 highest grossing Indian films ever with adjusted inflation are…

Let's check out movies that gross higher after adjusting for inflation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Mughal-e-Azam is the highest grossing Indian film Back then the film earned Rs 11 crore globally releasing in 150 screens after adjusting for inflation the film grossed a whopping Rs 3650 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Second on the list is Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay with an adjusted gross of Rs 2800 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s movie’s gross comes out to Rs 2650 after adjusting for inflation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2 with adjusted earning gross Rs 2170 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Dutt’s film gross Rs 2120 crore after adjusting for inflation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s film is now considered to gross Rs 2100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The iconic romance drama is said to gross Rs 2000 crore with adjusted inflation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film grossed Rs 1940 crore after adjusting for inflation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mithun Chakraborty's film is now grossed at Rs 1650 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adjusting for inflation the film is grossed Rs 1550 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The figures are noted down from multiple sources like DNA, Forbes, Hindu, Mint, and Business Standards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!