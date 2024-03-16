Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024 so far
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Fighter had the highest worldwide gross out of all other movies making 355 crores
Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man emerged as an unlikely blockbuster making 296 crores.
Mahesh Babu’s comeback movie Guntur Kaaram made 184 crores.
Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys has grossed 175 crores yet.
Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya made 142 crores in worldwide gross.
Recent release Shaitaan has made 110 crores at the Box Office.
Malayalam rom-com Premalu has made 102 in worldwide gross as well.
Article 370 is at the 7th spot making 94 crores at Box Office.
Ayalaan, a sci-fi action movie made 81 crores at Box Office.
Captain Miller, yet another South entry on the list that made around 78 crores.
