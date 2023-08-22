Top 10 highest grossing Indian rom-coms worldwide

As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani emerges as the highest grossing Indian rom-com ever, take a look at the top 10 films in the list.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer takes the top lot in the list.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's rom-com is No. 2 on the list.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan's chemistry made the film an all-time classic.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's fresh chemistry made the film a big success.

Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana in and as Dream Girl left the audiences wanting for more.

Bala

This twister rom-com with Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami was a blockbuster success at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's chemistry left 'Varia' fans swooning in this rom-com.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Luv Ranjan's Kartik, Nushratt and Sunny-starrer became one of the highest grossers 2018.

De De Pyaar De

A rom-com with a twist starring Ajay, Rakul and Tabu in the lead roles was loved by the audiences.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi starred in this rom-com which was a big hit at the box office.

