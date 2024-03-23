Top 10 highest-grossing K-pop groups to look out for in 2024
Nishant
| Mar 23, 2024
ENHYPEN rounds out the list at the 10th spot with 7 million albums sold since their debut in 2020.
Seo Taiji and Boys is at the second last spot with a total of 8 million albums sold.
NCT 127 follows at 8th with 10.16 million in album sales.
TXT is 7th on the list with 10.93 million albums sold.
TWICE takes 6th with a total of 11.14 million albums sold.
EXO holds the 5th spot with 13.65 million albums sold.
NCT DREAM is on the list closely following with 15.78 million in album sales.
Stray Kids comes in at 3rd place with a total of 16.53 million albums sold.
SEVENTEEN follows at 2nd with 27.18 million albums sold.
BTS is the best-selling K-pop group by album sales with 39.53 million sold.
Thanks For Reading!
