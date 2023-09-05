Top 10 highest grossing movies worldwide in 2023, check where Pathaan stands

Here are the 10 highest grossing films in the world in 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is now the highest grossing film of the year with a box office collection of over $1,383,909,254 and is still running in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nintendo’s live-action film won over the audiences and became one of the top grossers of 2023 with a total collection of $1,359,751,799 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller starring Cillian Murphy ranks 3 with a collection of $853,244,000 and is still running successfully in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The last film in the franchise, Chris Pratt-starrer, collected over $845,522,394 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vin Diesel’s action-thriller is one of the top grossers of 2023 and raked in $704,709,660 globally.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Spider-Man film scored a big win at the box office and collected $689,342,516 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The musical romantic fantasy ranks 6 with a total box office collection of $569,262,791.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt proved to be a box office winner yet again and grossed $560,247,466 worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disney and Pixar’s original feature film raked in $478,780,994 at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite mixed review, the superhero film ranks 10 on the highest grossing films in 2023 with a box office collection of $476,071,180.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The only Indian film on the list, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ranks 24 on the list with global earning of $128,780,000.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
