Top 10 highest grossing South Indian films that broke records at the box office

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 08, 2024

SS Rajamouli film Baahubali: The Beginning collected Rs 572.10 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan reportedly collected Rs 496.20 crores.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected Rs 1742.30 crores.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel collected Rs 1177.90 crores.

2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in main roles managed to collect Rs 660.30 crores.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo collected Rs 615.50 crores.

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer collected Rs 607.30 crore.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar collected Rs 608.03 crores.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898-AD collected Rs 1010.80 crores.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR collected Rs 1250.90 crores.

