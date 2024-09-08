Top 10 highest grossing South Indian films that broke records at the box office
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 08, 2024
SS Rajamouli film Baahubali: The Beginning collected Rs 572.10 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan reportedly collected Rs 496.20 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected Rs 1742.30 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
K.G.F: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel collected Rs 1177.90 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in main roles managed to collect Rs 660.30 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo collected Rs 615.50 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer collected Rs 607.30 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar collected Rs 608.03 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898-AD collected Rs 1010.80 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR collected Rs 1250.90 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 times when Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served major couple goals
Find Out More