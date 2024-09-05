Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies ever; will Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT beat these?
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 05, 2024
Thalapathy Vijay has returned to theatres with another action thriller The Greatest of All Time. Fans are more than excited for it.
It is expected to be a box office hit as it has Vijay is a dual role. But will it beat these Tamil hits?
Currently, Rajinikanth's 2.0 holds the highest grossing Tamil movie ever tag. It made worldwide gross of Rs 660.3 cr as per IMDb.
Second is Thalapathy Vijay's Leo with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 615.5 cr.
Rajinikanth's Jailer that released in 2023 made around Rs 607.3 cr worldwide. All the seeti-maar action scenes caught attention.
Ponniyin Selvan part one did a worldwide gross business of Rs 498.5 cr. The historical drama starred Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others.
Kamal Haasan's action thriller Vikram was a massive superhit. It's worldwide gross collection was Rs 423.8 cr.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two was a big success as well. It is sixth on the list with Rs 343.5 cr worldwide gross collection.
Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil that released in 2019 did a worldwide business of Rs 300.8 cr. It is about a man who wants to be a footballer player but his dreams are crushed.
The list is ruled by Rajinikanth as his film Kabali has also found a mention. The action drama made Rs 294.2 cr worldwide.
Varisu, a movie about a man who has to take over his father's business, made around Rs 292.8 cr worldwide.
On tenth spot is Ethiran that made around Rs 290.9 cr worldwide gross. The film has Rajinikanth as a scientist who builds a robot named Chitti.
