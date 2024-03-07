Top 10 highest paid actors according to Forbes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Adam Sandler, who makes about $73 million a year, is the highest-paid actor, according to Forbes 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Margot Robbie reportedly made $59 million, which put her in a prominent position.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Several sites claimed that Tom Cruise made $45 million in revenue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ryan Gosling's lucrative pursuits are demonstrated by the $43 million he received for a project.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similarly, it's reported that Matt Damon made $43 million from his job in the business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The anticipated $42 million in earnings for Jennifer Aniston reflects her ongoing success in the entertainment industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With an estimated income of $41 million, Leonardo DiCaprio cemented his place as one of the greatest actors of all time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's estimated that Jason Statham demanded almost $41 million for his parts in different projects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With an estimated net worth of $38 million, Ben Affleck is one of the highest paid actors in the business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Denzel Washington's ongoing charm and talent are demonstrated by the reports that he demanded $24 million for his involvement in certain projects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Indian documentaries on Netflix and more OTT to give you goosebumps
Find Out More