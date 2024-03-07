Top 10 highest paid actors according to Forbes

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Adam Sandler, who makes about $73 million a year, is the highest-paid actor, according to Forbes 2023.

Margot Robbie reportedly made $59 million, which put her in a prominent position.

Several sites claimed that Tom Cruise made $45 million in revenue.

Ryan Gosling's lucrative pursuits are demonstrated by the $43 million he received for a project.

Similarly, it's reported that Matt Damon made $43 million from his job in the business.

The anticipated $42 million in earnings for Jennifer Aniston reflects her ongoing success in the entertainment industry.

With an estimated income of $41 million, Leonardo DiCaprio cemented his place as one of the greatest actors of all time.

It's estimated that Jason Statham demanded almost $41 million for his parts in different projects.

With an estimated net worth of $38 million, Ben Affleck is one of the highest paid actors in the business.

Denzel Washington's ongoing charm and talent are demonstrated by the reports that he demanded $24 million for his involvement in certain projects.

