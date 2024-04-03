Top 10 highest-paid actors from Tollywood

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Prabhas tops the list of highest-paid Telugu actors. After Baahubali the star charges anywhere from a staggering 100 to 200 crore for his movies.

Pushpa fame Allu Arjun charges about 100 crore to 125 crore for his movies. Pushpa 2 is all set to be his next signature movie.

RRR star Jr. NTR finishes at the third sport also charging approx 100 crore per movie.

Ram Charan who also played a key role in RRR charges about the same for his movies.

Guntur Kaaram actor, Mahesh Babu charges anywhere from 80 crores to 100 crores for his movies.

Actor Politician, Pawan Kalyan also charges a hefty amount of 60 crores to 100 crores to feature in movies.

Tollywood icon, Chiranjeevi now charges about 40 crore to 70 crore for his movies.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda charges about 27 crores to 45 crores for his movies.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s remuneration fees is anywhere from 25 crores to 30 crores per movie.

Eega star Nani charges 25 crore to feature in movies.

