Top 10 highest paid actresses in Pakistan, here's how much they charge
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 21, 2024
Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reportedly charges around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Actress Hania Aamir reportedly charges around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
Suno Chanda actress Iqra Aziz reportedly charges around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
Actress Sanam Saeed reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
Actress Yumna Zaidi charges Rs 2 lakh reportedly.
Actress Kubra Khan gets paid around Rs 35 lakh reportedly.
Mom actress Sajal Aly takes home Rs 60,000 reportedly.
Sanam Baloch reportedly gets paid around Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh.
Actress Mehwish Hayat reportedly charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.
Saba Qamar reportedly charges around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.
