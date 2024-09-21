Top 10 highest paid actresses in Pakistan, here's how much they charge

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2024

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reportedly charges around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Actress Hania Aamir reportedly charges around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

Suno Chanda actress Iqra Aziz reportedly charges around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Actress Sanam Saeed reportedly charges around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Actress Yumna Zaidi charges Rs 2 lakh reportedly.

Actress Kubra Khan gets paid around Rs 35 lakh reportedly.

Mom actress Sajal Aly takes home Rs 60,000 reportedly.

Sanam Baloch reportedly gets paid around Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh.

Actress Mehwish Hayat reportedly charges Rs 8 lakh per episode.

Saba Qamar reportedly charges around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

