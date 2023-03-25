Top 10 highest paid adult film stars in the world

We have made a compilation of the top paying porn stars whose net worth will totally shock you. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023
Her net worth is around Rs 30 million. She had sold her website to Playboy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her net worth is Rs 15 million. She has quit porn but her website is yet active.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His net worth is Rs 11 million and has done more than 2000 adult movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Traci's net worth is 10 million and has a totally impressive bank balance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her net worth is Rs 9 million and has got many awards for her role in porn movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Japanese star has a net worth of Rs 8 million.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His net worth is Rs 7.5 million and reportedly has slept with more than 5000 women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her net worth is Rs 7 million and has made money since a very young age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her net worth is Rs 6 million and has made good money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His net worth is Rs 6 million and is a veteran in the porn industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!