Top 10 highest paid adult film stars in the world

We have made a compilation of the top paying porn stars whose net worth will totally shock you. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023

Jenna Jameson

Her net worth is around Rs 30 million. She had sold her website to Playboy.

Tera Patrick

Her net worth is Rs 15 million. She has quit porn but her website is yet active.

Peter North

His net worth is Rs 11 million and has done more than 2000 adult movies.

Traci Lords

Traci's net worth is 10 million and has a totally impressive bank balance.

Jesse Jane

Her net worth is Rs 9 million and has got many awards for her role in porn movies.

Maria Takagi

The Japanese star has a net worth of Rs 8 million.

Ron Jeremy

His net worth is Rs 7.5 million and reportedly has slept with more than 5000 women.

Bree Olson

Her net worth is Rs 7 million and has made money since a very young age.

Katie Morgan

Her net worth is Rs 6 million and has made good money.

Lexington Steele

His net worth is Rs 6 million and is a veteran in the porn industry.

