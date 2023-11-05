Top 10 highest paid Kdrama actors whose fees will leave your head spinning
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Squid Game star Lee Jungjae charges approximately Rs 2 crore per episode as per Herzindagi.com.
As per Siasat, Soong Joongki earns Rs 1.4 crore per episode.
Kim Soohyun of It's Okay to Not Be Okay takes home about Rs 3.5 crore.
Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin charges Rs 93.75 lakhs.
Boys Over Flowers actor Lee Min Ho earns Rs 66 lakh per episode.
Goblin star Gong Yoo reportedly takes mints Rs 55 lakh to 57 lakh per episode.
It's Okay That's Love star gets a pay cheque of Rs 55 lakhs for one episode.
Master's Sun and Oh My Venus star also earn Rs 55 lakh for each episode.
Secret Love, Punch and The Throne actor earns approximately Rs 48 lakhs to 50 lakhs.
Pinocchio and I Can Hear Your Voice actor charges about Rs 40 lakh to 42 lakh per episode.
One of the most loved stars Ji Chang Wook reportedly earns Rs 34 lakhs to 35 lakhs per episode.
Park Seo Joon takes home Rs 20 lakh to 22 lakh per episode.
