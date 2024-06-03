Top 10 highest-paid Korean drama actresses of all-time

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Lee Young-ae has a net worth of $55 million and is the richest Korean actress in 2024. Known for her roles in Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singer-songwriter and actress IU, with a net worth of $50 million, gained fame through her music and acting roles in series like Hotel del Luna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Song Hye-kyo with a net worth of $42 million has been one of the highest-paid Korean actresses, gaining international fame through her TV dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Hyun-jung, worth a $38 million net-worth is a veteran actress known for her roles in Hourglass and Queen Seondeok.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bae Suzy, the former Miss A member and actress has a net worth of $35 million and known for her role in The Sound of a Flower.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jun Ji-hyun with a staggering net worth $31 million rose to fame with My Sassy Girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choi Ji-woo has a net worth of$30.5 million and is famous for Winter Sonata and Stairway to Heaven.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Tae-hee with a net worth: $29 million also starred in Stairway to Heaven and Love Story in Harvard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Yoo-jung has a net worth $25 million transitioning from child actress to teen roles, known for Love in the Moonlight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Han Ji-min, a net worth: $25 million is notable roles in Resurrection and Crazy Rich Asians.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Did you know Ambani's have more lavish properties apart from Antilia?

 

 Find Out More