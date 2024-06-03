Top 10 highest-paid Korean drama actresses of all-time
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Lee Young-ae has a net worth of $55 million and is the richest Korean actress in 2024. Known for her roles in Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.
Singer-songwriter and actress IU, with a net worth of $50 million, gained fame through her music and acting roles in series like Hotel del Luna.
Song Hye-kyo with a net worth of $42 million has been one of the highest-paid Korean actresses, gaining international fame through her TV dramas.
Go Hyun-jung, worth a $38 million net-worth is a veteran actress known for her roles in Hourglass and Queen Seondeok.
Bae Suzy, the former Miss A member and actress has a net worth of $35 million and known for her role in The Sound of a Flower.
Jun Ji-hyun with a staggering net worth $31 million rose to fame with My Sassy Girl.
Choi Ji-woo has a net worth of$30.5 million and is famous for Winter Sonata and Stairway to Heaven.
Kim Tae-hee with a net worth: $29 million also starred in Stairway to Heaven and Love Story in Harvard.
Kim Yoo-jung has a net worth $25 million transitioning from child actress to teen roles, known for Love in the Moonlight.
Han Ji-min, a net worth: $25 million is notable roles in Resurrection and Crazy Rich Asians.
