Top 10 highest-paid Malayalam stars that rule the industry

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

Mohanlal is a renowned actor in Malayalam Cinema and charges anywhere from 10cr to 25cr per movie.

Mammootty, another iconic Malayalam actor who charges from 6cr to 20cr per movie.

Dulquer Salmaan, the son of Mammootty has also made his mark in Malayalam Cinema, with a remuneration of 5cr to 10cr per movie.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most versatile actor known for his work in various film industries. He charges 5cr to 10cr per movie.

Fahadh Faasil is another notable name in the Malayalam Cinema, with a remuneration of 4cr to 8cr per movie.

Dileep, a multi-talented figure in Malayalam Cinema, charges 5cr to 7cr per movie.

Suresh Gopi is an actor and politician who charges 3cr to 7cr per movie.

Nivin Pauly, one of the rising stars in Malayalam Cinema, his remuneration is about 4cr to 6cr per movie.

Nayanthara, one of the most prominent actresses all over India and charges 3cr to 5cr per movie.

Tovino Thomas is a rising actor and has been a part of a lot of notable movies, he charges 2cr to 4cr per movie.

