Top 10 highest paid OTT stars of 2022

There have been many famous Bollywood stars who have charged a whooping amount to do OTT shows. Take a look at the full list here.

Ajay Devgn

The Bollywood star as per reports took Rs 125 crore for his OTT debut Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

Saif Ali Khan

The actor reportedly took Rs 15 crore for playing the role of a cop in eight seasons of Sacred Games first season.

Pankaj Tripathi

Reportedly, the star took Rs 10 crore for Mirzapur 2 and Rs 12 crore for Sacred Games.

Manoj Bajpayee

The actor reportedly took Rs 10 crore for Family Man season 2.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The stellar actor reportedly took Rs 10 crore for essaying his role in Sacred Games season 2.

Radhika Apte

She took Rs 4 crore as per reports for playing raw agent Anjali Mathur in Sacred Games.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress reportedly took home Rs 4 crore for playing her character in The Family Man season 2.

Bobby Deol

The actor reportedly took Rs 1-4 crore for playing his part in Aashram 3.

Ali Fazal

The actor reportedly took Rs 12 lakh to play his role in Mirzapur 2 and shall charge more in season 3.

Pratik Gandhi

The good actor reportedly took Rs 5 lakh per episode for the web series Scam 1992.

