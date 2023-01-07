Top 10 highest paid South Indian actors

Popular South Indian actors have been rulings hearts with their performances on the big screens. From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun; here is a list of top highest paid South Indian actors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2023
RRR actor Junior NTR is riding high on the success of his South films and reportedly got Rs 25 crore for SS Rajamouli's film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to the reports, Mahesh Babu got Rs. 80 crores for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor is one of the popular star of Telugu film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth is undoubtedly one of the highest-paid superstars in the South Indian films. The actor reportedly charges Rs. 100 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Malayalam film industry superstar Mammootty reportedly earns Rs 4-5 crores per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR actor Ram Charan reportedly got Rs. 25 crores for his role in SS Rajamouli's action-drama period film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun is a handsome hunk who will spill his magic on the big screens soon. Reporetdly, the actor pocketed Rs 25 crore for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali actress Prabhas is one of the biggest pan-India stars and reportedly charged Rs. 100 cores for Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South Indian actor Mohanlal wins hearts with his powerful performances in Indian cinema. Reportedly, he charges Rs 10 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South Indian actor Thalapathy Vijay reportedly got Rs. 80 crore per film. He has been ruling film industry with various films and how!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
