Highest-paid South Indian Actresses

Which of the South beauties charge how much per film? Find out in this webstory...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

As per IMDb, Nayanthara charges about Rs 2 - 10 crores per movie.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

The Baahubali beauty earns Rs 6 crores per movie, as per IMDb.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Yashoda and Shaakuntalam star charges Rs 3 to 8 crores per film.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

The Cirkus beauty gets a paycheque of about Rs 2.5 to 7 crores per film.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah

Bhola Shankar actress earns Rs 1.5 to 5 crores per film or series.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The national crush of India takes home Rs 2 to 4 crores per film.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

The new mom on the block charges Rs 1.5 to 4 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

Gorgeous beauty Rakul charges around Rs 1.5 to 3 crores per movie.

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

Curly-haired beauty Keerthy earns Rs 1 to 3 crores.

Source: Bollywood

Srinidhi Shetty

KGF beauty Srinidhi takes home Rs 1 to 3 crores per film as well.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TMKOC, Anupamaa maintain position, Kumkum Bhagya, Bigg Boss 16 surprises: TOP 10 shows

 Find Out More