Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in Telugu cinema
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 20, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna reportedly gets paid Rs 3 crore.
Source:
The Family Star actress Mrunal Thakur signed three films in Telugu and reportedly charged Rs 4 crores.
Source:
Kajal Aggarwal reportedly gets paid Rs 2 to 3 crore.
Source:
Sai Pallavi paid Rs 1-2 crore.
Source:
Anupama Parameswaran reportedly gets paid around Rs 75 lakh-1 crore.
Source:
Shruti Haasan was seen in Salaar and her remuneration is Rs 2-2.5 crore.
Source:
Tamannaah Bhatia is part of Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar and reportedly got paid around Rs 3-3.5 crore.
Source:
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets reportedly paid around Rs 4-5 crore.
Source:
Nayanthara received Rs 5 crore for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly.
Source:
Pooja Hegde who is seen in Guntur Kaaram quoted Rs 4 crore as remuneration.
Source:
