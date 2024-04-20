Top 10 highest paid South Indian actresses in Telugu cinema

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly gets paid Rs 3 crore.

The Family Star actress Mrunal Thakur signed three films in Telugu and reportedly charged Rs 4 crores.

Kajal Aggarwal reportedly gets paid Rs 2 to 3 crore.

Sai Pallavi paid Rs 1-2 crore.

Anupama Parameswaran reportedly gets paid around Rs 75 lakh-1 crore.

Shruti Haasan was seen in Salaar and her remuneration is Rs 2-2.5 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia is part of Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar and reportedly got paid around Rs 3-3.5 crore.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets reportedly paid around Rs 4-5 crore.

Nayanthara received Rs 5 crore for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy reportedly.

Pooja Hegde who is seen in Guntur Kaaram quoted Rs 4 crore as remuneration.

