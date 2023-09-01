Top 10 highest paid villains of all-time in Indian cinema

No movie gets intriguing without a strong antagonist. Take a look at the top 10 highest paid villains in Indian cinema.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Kamal Haasan

One of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan will be essaying the role of the main villain in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi

After Vikram Vedha, the actor will be seen in his baddie avatar in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for which he reportedly charged Rs 21 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan

Saif played the role of the lead antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush and reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi

The actor will be playing the role of the main villain in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 10 crore as his remuneration for the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil

The actor will be returning as the main antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and has reportedly been paid Rs 6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubatti

Rana left the audiences impressed with his performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films and reportedly takes Rs 4-5 crore per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj

The veteran actor, who has featured in films in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, reportedly charges over Rs 2.5 crore per film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashutosh Rana

The actor who gave audiences the chills with his performance in Dushman, has a net worth of Rs 55 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mukesh Rishi

Known for films including Sooryavansham and Indian, the actor has a net worth of Rs 41 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ashish Vidyarthi

The veteran actor who has starred in over 300 films so far reportedly takes home Rs 25 lakh to 1 crore for a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pairs of Bollywood celebs who have never worked together

 

 Find Out More