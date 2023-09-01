Top 10 highest paid villains of all-time in Indian cinema

No movie gets intriguing without a strong antagonist. Take a look at the top 10 highest paid villains in Indian cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
One of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, Kamal Haasan will be essaying the role of the main villain in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD and reportedly charged Rs 25 crore for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Vikram Vedha, the actor will be seen in his baddie avatar in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan for which he reportedly charged Rs 21 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif played the role of the lead antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush and reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be playing the role of the main villain in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and reportedly took home a paycheck of Rs 10 crore as his remuneration for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor will be returning as the main antagonist in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and has reportedly been paid Rs 6 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana left the audiences impressed with his performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films and reportedly takes Rs 4-5 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor, who has featured in films in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, reportedly charges over Rs 2.5 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor who gave audiences the chills with his performance in Dushman, has a net worth of Rs 55 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for films including Sooryavansham and Indian, the actor has a net worth of Rs 41 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The veteran actor who has starred in over 300 films so far reportedly takes home Rs 25 lakh to 1 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
