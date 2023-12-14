Top 10 highest rated Anime that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Hunter x Hunter follows Gon Freeces on his journey to become a hunter just like his father.
Light finds a notebook called Death Note, capable of killing anyone who has his name on it so he starts his journey to make the country crime free.
Vinland Saga is the story of Thorfinn as he tries to take revenge for his father’s death.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are the stories of members of the Joestar family who go on different adventures with their psychic strength.
Naruto is another show which follows the story of Naruto as he tries to become one of the best Ninja’s.
Dororo is the story of a warrior fighting off demons, find out about his ulterior motive in the anime.
Psycho Pass is a thriller anime which follows the adventures of Inspector Akane Tsunemori.
Elfen Lied is the story of a girl named two students and Lucy, a serial killer mutant with split personality disorder.
Inuyasha is the story of a teenage girl going back in time to help a half demon recover his power.
Lastly, everyone’s favourite Pokemon and the story of Ash Ketchum and his best friend Pikachu.
