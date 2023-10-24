Top 10 highest rated crime thrillers of 2022, 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Love the crime genre then add these highest-rated crime thrillers to your watchlist.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

KGF 2

Yash’s popular action crime thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video has been rated 8.3.

Chup - Revenge of the Artist

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan’s film has been rated 7.6 on IMDb and is available on Zee 5.

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise received a rating of 7.6 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film enjoys a rating of 7.1. The film is available digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s crime thriller received a rating of 7.1 and is available on JioCinema.

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s film received a rating of 7 and can be watched on Netflix.

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s murder crime thriller received a rating of 7 and is streaming on Netflix.

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor’s crime thriller has been rated 6.6 and is available on JioCinema.

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Gumraah has been rated 6.4 on IMDb and is streaming on Netflix.

Khufiya

Tabu and Ali Fazal starrer premiered on Netflix and received a rating of 6 on IMDb.

