Top 10 highest rated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Drishyam on Disney+Hotstar has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The film is about a father going to lengths to hide the crime accidentally committed by his daughter.

Kahaani starring Vidya Balan has an IMDb rating of 8.1. It is touted to be one of the best mystery/crime thrillers.

Special 26 on Apple TV has an IMDb rating of 8 on 10. The movie is about a big crime carried out by con artists posing as CBI officials.

Maqbool on Disney+Hoststar is about a henchman falling in love with boss' mistress. It has a rating of 8.

A Wednesday on Netflix has a rating of 8.2. The thriller is about a man sending out bomb scare.

Baby starring Akshay Kumar on Disney+Hotstar has tons of action and thrill. It has a rating of 7.9. It is about a team of elite officers going against terrorists.

Badla on Netflix has a rating of 7.7. The movie revolves around a woman who is accused of her partner's murder and a lawyer trying to find the truth.

Ittefaq on Netflix has a rating of 7.2. It is about two suspects who are also the witnesses in a murder case.

Manorama Six Feet Under is on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller has a rating of 7.5.

Jaane Jaan on Netflix starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and others has an IMb rating of 7. The movie is about a professor helping a woman hide a murder.

