Top 10 highest rated Hindi movies ever on IMDb to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an anime version of the Hindu epic Ramayana, featuring Lord Ram fighting the evil king Ravana.
Mani Rtanam’s Nayakan is the mother of all gangster films which is loved by all for the brilliant performances given by all the actors.
Amol Palekar, one of the top actors of his time has done some amazing work and one such masterpiece is Gol Maal which gave humor a different perspective in 1979.
Drawing inspiration from the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan of the Indian Space Research Organization, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was praised by masses all over the country.
Rajkumar Hirani gave a phenomenal film, 3 Idiots with so many twists and turns along with a continuous dose of laughter.
Black Friday, a movie that tells the various tales of the individuals involved in the investigations conducted after the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts.
Taare Zameen Par is one of the most critically acclaimed films of its time featuring Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra and many wonderful actors.
A heart winner movie, Dangal, has crossed the mark of 450 crore club with fans watching it all over the nation.
Sardar Udham, which tells the story of Udham Singh, a Sikh revolutionary from Punjab, who organized the assassination of the person who carried out the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Dil Bechara has an emotional journey involving two young people who are hopelessly in love, a young girl undergoing cancer and a boy who meets her at a support group.
