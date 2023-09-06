Top 10 highest rated Mammootty movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

On Mammootty's 72nd birthday, watch his highest-rated films on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (YouTube)

Mammootty’s highest rated film on IMDb is the biopic on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which won him a National Film Award for Best Actor.

Thaniyavartanam (Prime Video)

A man is trapped in an irreversible situation that is the result of a cursed family omen.

A Northern Story of Valor (YouTube)

Also known as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, a story about the fight between two legendary Chekavars from lead character Chanthu's perspective.

Peranbu (Prime Video)

A heart touching story about a father who struggles to understand his daughter and her physical disabilities.

Thalapathi (Prime Video)

Rajinikanth and Mammootty star in this action drama about an orphan from the slum who befriends the local don.

Vatsalyam (Prime Video)

Story of a farmer who devotes his entire life to ensure his brother gets educated.

Amaram (Disney+ Hotstar)

An uneducated fisherman wants his daughter to become a doctor but things change after she falls in love with her childhood friend.

Vidheyan (YouTube)

A high intensity drama about the relationship between a master and his slave.

Pathemari (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film narrates the hardships of a man when he moves to the Gulf.

Mathilukal (YouTube)

A story about a man in prison who falls in love with a female inmate who remains unseen throughout the film.

