Top 10 highest rated murder mystery films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her husband. It has the most twisted story.
With an IMDb rating of 7.3, Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5 has the most shocking climax.
Ittefaq on Netflix with a rating of 7.2 is about a murder case that has two suspects. They are also the witnesses.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop who is trying to solve a twisted murder mystery. It has got a rating of 7.2.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Drishyam on JioCinema is among the best murder mysteries ever made. It is about a father hiding a crime committed by his daughter. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.
Talvar on Disney+Hotstar revolves around Arush Talwar murder case. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1.
Baazigar on Amazon Prime Video with Shah Rukh Khan playing a negative character has an IMDb rating of 7.6.
Rahasya on Zee5 is a murder mystery revolving around a father who has been accused of killing his own daughter. It has got a rating of 7.6.
Jaane Jaan on Netflix starring Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a rating of 7 on 10 on IMDb.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is about a cop trying to solve a high-profile murder case is intriguing. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2.
