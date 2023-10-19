Top 10 highest rated murder mystery films to watch on OTT before Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders

These murder mysteries will leave your minds boggled.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Drishyam on JioCinema

Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer is among the best murder mysteries ever made. It is about a father hiding a crime committed by his daughter. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Talvar on Disney+Hotstar

The movie revolves around Arush Talwar murder case. It jhas an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Baazigar on Amazon Prime Video

The film with Shah Rukh Khan playing a negative character has an IMDb rating of 7.6.

Rahasya on Zee5

It is a murder mystery revolving around a father who has been accused of killing his own daughter. It has got a rating of 7.6.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix

Aamir Khan as a cop trying to solve a high-profile murder case is intriguing. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Zee5

With an IMDb rating of 7.3, the movie has the most shocking climax.

Ittefaq on Netflix

The film with a rating of 7.2 is about a murder case that has two suspects. They are also the witnesses.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop who is trying to solve a twisted murder mystery. It has got a rating of 7.2.

Jaane Jaan on Netflix

Recently released Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a rating of 7 on 10 on IMDb.

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her husband. It has the most twisted story.

The Buckingham Murders

Now gear up for The Buckingham Murders that is soon going to release on Netflix.

All about The Buckingham Murders

It is helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a detective who has lost her child.

