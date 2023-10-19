Top 10 highest rated murder mystery films to watch on OTT before Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders

These murder mysteries will leave your minds boggled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer is among the best murder mysteries ever made. It is about a father hiding a crime committed by his daughter. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie revolves around Arush Talwar murder case. It jhas an IMDb rating of 8.1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film with Shah Rukh Khan playing a negative character has an IMDb rating of 7.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a murder mystery revolving around a father who has been accused of killing his own daughter. It has got a rating of 7.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan as a cop trying to solve a high-profile murder case is intriguing. It has an IMDb rating of 7.2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With an IMDb rating of 7.3, the movie has the most shocking climax.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film with a rating of 7.2 is about a murder case that has two suspects. They are also the witnesses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a cop who is trying to solve a twisted murder mystery. It has got a rating of 7.2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently released Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan has received a rating of 7 on 10 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her husband. It has the most twisted story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now gear up for The Buckingham Murders that is soon going to release on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a detective who has lost her child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!