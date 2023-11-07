Top 10 highest rated Pakistani TV shows on IMDb that are a must watch

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Hamza Abbasi and Ayeza Khan's Pyarey Afzal has an IMDb rating of 9/10. It is a tale of a man deeply in love with a girl who hires him as BF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan's show Zindagi Gulzar Hai is not jus popular but has an IMDb rating of 8.9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humsafar stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. It is a story of two individuals forced into a marriage. It is rated 8.9/10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda is a romantic comedy show revolving around cousins who have been asked to marry. It has a rating of 8.8/10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tum is a family drama narrating story of a widower and a woman whose husband is an alcoholic. It's rating is 8.6/10.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The story is about character Hala Nafees whose parents separated post her birth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meray Paas Tum Ho has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan starrer is about greed, love and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishqiya is rated 8.1 on IMDb. The story is all about love and betrayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romantic thriller Yeh Dil Mera has an IMDb rating of 8.1. It is about two people who are polar opposites but have insane chemistry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maya Ali and Hamza Abbasi's show Mann Maya is rated 7.9/10. The story is about lovers separated due to class differences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Thug Life and more Kamal Haasan upcoming new movies releasing in 2024

 

 Find Out More