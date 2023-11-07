Top 10 highest rated Pakistani TV shows on IMDb that are a must watch
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Hamza Abbasi and Ayeza Khan's Pyarey Afzal has an IMDb rating of 9/10. It is a tale of a man deeply in love with a girl who hires him as BF.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan's show Zindagi Gulzar Hai is not jus popular but has an IMDb rating of 8.9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. It is a story of two individuals forced into a marriage. It is rated 8.9/10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda is a romantic comedy show revolving around cousins who have been asked to marry. It has a rating of 8.8/10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tum is a family drama narrating story of a widower and a woman whose husband is an alcoholic. It's rating is 8.6/10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The story is about character Hala Nafees whose parents separated post her birth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meray Paas Tum Ho has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10.Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan starrer is about greed, love and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishqiya is rated 8.1 on IMDb. The story is all about love and betrayal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romantic thriller Yeh Dil Mera has an IMDb rating of 8.1. It is about two people who are polar opposites but have insane chemistry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maya Ali and Hamza Abbasi's show Mann Maya is rated 7.9/10. The story is about lovers separated due to class differences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Thug Life and more Kamal Haasan upcoming new movies releasing in 2024
Find Out More