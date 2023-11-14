Top 10 highest rated romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the best romantic films to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. Watch on Netflix.

Veer-Zaara stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video is a memorable romantic saga.

Love Aaj Kal on Amazon Prime Video shows love back in the 90s and in the modern time.

Rockstar on Amazon Prime Video is a masterpiece created by Imtiaz Ali.

Life In A Metro on Netflix shows beautiful love stories in Mumbai city.

Raanjhanaa is a typical one-sided love story of two young lads in Benaras.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a classic love story streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best rom-com. Watch on Netflix.

