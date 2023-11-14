Top 10 highest rated romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the best romantic films to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veer-Zaara stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Toh Pagal Hai on Amazon Prime Video is a memorable romantic saga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Aaj Kal on Amazon Prime Video shows love back in the 90s and in the modern time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar on Amazon Prime Video is a masterpiece created by Imtiaz Ali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Life In A Metro on Netflix shows beautiful love stories in Mumbai city.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa is a typical one-sided love story of two young lads in Benaras.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a classic love story streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the best rom-com. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bhai Dooj 2023: Sari inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna, Mira Kapoor and other top divas
Find Out More