Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

These South Indian crime thrillers will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Kaithi on SonyLiv

The crime thriller is about an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter but his plans get interrupted by a drug raid. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4. The dubbed version is available.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chennai Central on MX Player

The film originally named Vada Chennai starring Dhanush is about a carrom player turning into a gangster. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran on Amazon Prime Video

Another crime thriller starring Dhanush with a high rating is Asuran. The story is about a farmer's son who kills a wealthy landlord.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

D 16 on MX Player

D 16 is the Hindi dubbed version of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan on Amazon Prime Video

It is a heart wrenching story of school girls getting murdered. It has a rating of 8.3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on MX Player

The story of a dread gangster and a dedicated police officer is intriguing. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The dubbed as well as Hindi remake is also available.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kavaludaari on Amazon Prime Video

The film has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. It is about a cop who is dragged into a 40 year old case after three skulls are discovered while widening a road.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thadam on YouTube

The film is about a murder and two suspects who lookalike. It has a rating of 8.1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joseph on Amazon Prime Video

A retired police officer investigates his wife's murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup on Netflix

The film is about a fugitive who is also a con artist. It is highly rated on IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Police on Disney+Hotstar

Mumbai Police starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is about a police officer investigating his friend's murder case. In between, he goes through memory loss. It's rated 7.9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sunny Deol has THIS for breakfast; reveals his 'adventurous side'

 

 Find Out More