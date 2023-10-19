Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

These South Indian crime thrillers will keep you at the edge of your seat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
The crime thriller is about an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter but his plans get interrupted by a drug raid. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4. The dubbed version is available.
The film originally named Vada Chennai starring Dhanush is about a carrom player turning into a gangster. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4.
Another crime thriller starring Dhanush with a high rating is Asuran. The story is about a farmer's son who kills a wealthy landlord.
D 16 is the Hindi dubbed version of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2.
It is a heart wrenching story of school girls getting murdered. It has a rating of 8.3.
The story of a dread gangster and a dedicated police officer is intriguing. It has an IMDb rating of 8.2. The dubbed as well as Hindi remake is also available.
The film has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb. It is about a cop who is dragged into a 40 year old case after three skulls are discovered while widening a road.
The film is about a murder and two suspects who lookalike. It has a rating of 8.1.
A retired police officer investigates his wife's murder case.
The film is about a fugitive who is also a con artist. It is highly rated on IMDb.
Mumbai Police starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is about a police officer investigating his friend's murder case. In between, he goes through memory loss. It's rated 7.9.
