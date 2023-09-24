Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on OTT

The best of South Indian crime thrillers streaming on leading OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
A cop goes on a mission to uncover the truth behind a professor's death that shocks the nation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A journalist gets accused of a murder while trying to expose a crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lawyer takes on the case of a woman who is labelled a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cop tried to track down a psychotic killer who targets school girls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A tale between an honest police officer and a dreaded cop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A police officer sets out to expose a scientist who commits medical malpractices for money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cop who is assigned to a couple's murder case gets involved in a personal tragedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A serial killer enters the house of a woman with PTSD and challenges her for survival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A family man leaves no stone unturned to shield his family from the wrath of police.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An ACP investigating the murder of a fellow officer unravels hidden truths.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
