Top 10 highest rated South Indian crime thrillers to watch on OTT

The best of South Indian crime thrillers streaming on leading OTT platforms.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Jana Gana Mana (Netflix)

A cop goes on a mission to uncover the truth behind a professor's death that shocks the nation.

U Turn (Zee5)

A journalist gets accused of a murder while trying to expose a crime.

Ponmagal Vandhal (Amazon Prime Video)

A lawyer takes on the case of a woman who is labelled a serial killer.

Ratsasan (Disney+ Hotstar)

A cop tried to track down a psychotic killer who targets school girls.

Vikram Vedha (MX Player)

A tale between an honest police officer and a dreaded cop.

Thani Oruvan (MX Player)

A police officer sets out to expose a scientist who commits medical malpractices for money.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (MX Player)

A cop who is assigned to a couple's murder case gets involved in a personal tragedy.

Game Over (Netflix)

A serial killer enters the house of a woman with PTSD and challenges her for survival.

Drishyam (JioCinema)

A family man leaves no stone unturned to shield his family from the wrath of police.

Mumbai Police (Disney+ Hotstar)

An ACP investigating the murder of a fellow officer unravels hidden truths.

