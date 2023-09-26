Top 10 highest rated South Indian horror films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of South Indian horror movies with the highest rating as on IMDb.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Pizza

Vijay Sethupathi’s horror film is 8 as on IMDb and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Maya

Nayanthara starrer Maya is rated 7.5 and can be watched on Zee 5.

Pisaasu

Pisaasu is a horror thriller film with a rating of 7.5 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arundhati

Anushka Shetty’s horror flick Arundhati has been rated 7.3 and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Chandramukhi

Rajinikanth starrer is a classic horror flick which has been rated 7.2 as on IMDb and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhaagamathie

Bhaagamathie has been rated 7 on IMDb and is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

U Turn

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s horror mystery thriller is rated 6.9 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kanchana

Kanchana is considered one of the best horror film which received a rating of 6.6. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Zero

Zero received a rating of 6.2 and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Cold Case

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s horror thriller is rated 6.1. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Aha.

