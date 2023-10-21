Top 10 highest rated South Indian murder mystery films dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here are some highly rated Hindi dubbed South Indian murder mysteries as on IMDb.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Ratsasan - Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping thriller about a cop chasing a serial killer who preys on schoolgirls is rated 8.3 on IMDb.

Drishyam - Disney+ Hotstar

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film is rated 8.3 on IMDb and has been remade in several languages.

Anjaam Pathiraa - Amazon Prime Video

The film rated 7.9 is about a criminologist who races against time to find a serial killer.

HIT: The First Case - Amazon Prime Video

A police officer in the homicide intervention team investigates a murder case. The film received a rating of 7.6.

Forensic - Netflix

A forensic officer is dedicated to unravel the truth of psychotic murderer who is on a killing spree. The film is rated 6.8.

Mumbai Police - Disney+ Hotstar

The film rated 7.9 is about an ACP tracking down the killer of his friend.

1 nenokkadine - SonyLiv

The film starring Mahesh Babu has been rated 8 and is about the lead actor who suffers psychological disorder and is out to find the killers of his parents.

Memories - Disney+ Hostar

A murder mystery centered around a police officer struggling with memory loss as he investigates a series of killings. The film is rated 8 on IMDb.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu - Amazon Prime Video

A cop hunts a ruthless serial killer in this gritty thriller. The film has received a rating of 7.9.

Kuttram 23 - Disney+ Hotstar

The film related to a medical conspiracy has been rated 7.3

