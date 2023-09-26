Top 10 highest rated South Indian murder mystery films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These murder mysteries streaming on OTT are not for the faint hearted.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Vettah (Amazon Prime Video)

Two cops investigate the case of a missing actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Police (Disney+ Hotstar)

An ACP assigned the case to find out the identity of his friend’s murderer but loses his memory in an accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (MX Player)

A cop is assigned the case to investigate the cause behind the mysterious death of a couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathira (Amazon Prime Video)

A criminologist must assist the police to find the person behind a string of serial killings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan (Disney+ Hotstar)

A police officer attempts to track down a psychotic killer who targets school girls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nenokkadine (Sony LIV)

A man with memory loss tries to uncover the truth behind his parents’ death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha (MX Player)

A cop’s life turns into disarray after a gangster voluntarily surrenders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories (Disney+ Hotstar)

An ex-cop is called back on duty to investigate a series of murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn (Zee5)

A journalist tries to uncover the truth behind the mysterious deaths of motorists on a flyover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video)

A man leaves no stone unturned to protect his family from the police force.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 46: Sunny Deol film to bid goodbye to theaters soon?

 

 Find Out More