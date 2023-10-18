Top 10 highest rated South Indian suspense thrillers dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Interested in watching suspense thriller but in Hindi then these South Indian dubbed movies one must check.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will keep you hooked with suspense in the film. It is rated 7.8 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gumnaam also known as Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas is rated 7.9 on IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film rated 7.6 has unpredictable twists and turns to keep you on edge-of-the-seat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mammootty starrer Rorschach is an engaging suspense thriller with a rating of 7.1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiccha Sudeep and Jacquline Fernandez starrer will keep you hooked to its plot till the end. It has been rated 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite watching it several times it is hard to understand the ending. Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam movie is rated 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Police Story is a gripping suspense thriller rated 7.9Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A forensic expert with Nyctophobia investigates a murder case. The film has been rated 6.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This suspense thriller rated 6.5 revolves around the mysterious murder of two surgeons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An investigative journalist dreams of a murder which later actually takes place. The film is rated 6.4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!