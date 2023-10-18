Top 10 highest rated South Indian suspense thrillers dubbed in Hindi on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Interested in watching suspense thriller but in Hindi then these South Indian dubbed movies one must check.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

Yashoda - Amazon Prime Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will keep you hooked with suspense in the film. It is rated 7.8 on IMDb.

Gumnaam - Zee 5

Gumnaam also known as Rakshasudu starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas is rated 7.9 on IMDb.

HIT: The First Case - Amazon Prime Video

The film rated 7.6 has unpredictable twists and turns to keep you on edge-of-the-seat.

Rorschach - Disney+ Hotstar

Mammootty starrer Rorschach is an engaging suspense thriller with a rating of 7.1.

Vikrant Rona - Disney+ Hotstar

Kiccha Sudeep and Jacquline Fernandez starrer will keep you hooked to its plot till the end. It has been rated 7.

Salute - Sony Liv

Despite watching it several times it is hard to understand the ending. Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam movie is rated 7.

Police Story - Youtube

Police Story is a gripping suspense thriller rated 7.9

V1 Murder Case - Amazon Prime Video

A forensic expert with Nyctophobia investigates a murder case. The film has been rated 6.8.

Cadaver - Disney+ Hotstar

This suspense thriller rated 6.5 revolves around the mysterious murder of two surgeons.

Mission 118 - Amazon Prime Video

An investigative journalist dreams of a murder which later actually takes place. The film is rated 6.4.

