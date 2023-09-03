Top 10 highest-rated South Korean dramas in first half of 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Here are IMDb's highest-rated Korean dramas for the first half of 2023 that you must watch.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 (Prime Video)

The K-fantasy series is about a man who gets involved in an unexpected case that leads him to travel back in time to the year 1938.

My Lovely Liar (Viki Rokuten)

A mystery-romance saga about a woman who can hear lies and a genius music producer who is hiding his identity.

D.P. 2 (Netflix)

The dynamic duo An Jun-Ho and Han Ho-Yeol attempt to recover from the traumatic events surrounding the capture of Private Cho Suk-Bong in their own ways.

The Glory Part 2 (Netflix)

The revenge-thriller drama follows a young woman who takes vengeance on her high school.

Bloodhounds (Netflix)

A fresh action drama that explores the dynamics of the private loan business in South Korea.

Heartbeat (Prime Video)

A thrilling romantic saga about a half-human, half-vampire man and a cold-hearted woman who learn to care for each other.

Crash Course In Romance (Netflix)

A warm and winsome love story between a celebrity private school teacher who gets involved with a former athlete.

Call It Love (Disney+ Hotstar)

A romantic melodrama in which a man and a woman involved in a revenge drama

See You In My 19th Life (Netflix)

The fantasy drama narrates the story of a woman into her nineteenth life who remembers all of her past lives.

Durian's Affair (Prime Video)

A melodramatic fantasy series with a perfect combination of fantasy, melodrama, and romance.

